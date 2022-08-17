NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

durham regional police

A 17-Year-Old Has Been Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself & Another Teen In Ajax

Both teens are recovering from their injuries.

Toronto Staff Writer
Durham Regional Police officers.

DRPS | Twitter

An accidental shooting has left two teenagers with gunshot wounds in Ajax this week.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Durham Regional Police (DRPS) report a 17-year-old boy accidentally discharged a gun, shooting himself and an 18-year-old girl on Monday, August 15, according to a press release.

The two teenagers walked into Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital with gunshot wounds, and officers from West Division arrived at the hospital just before 4:30 p.m.

A 45-year-old woman at the hospital gave police some false information, which officers said had "initially interfered" with their investigation.

Police officers went to investigate an Ajax home on Booker Drive and determined the teen boy had accidentally shot himself and the young girl.

DRPS said that no one at the Ajax home had a registered firearm or a firearms license.

The 17-year-old boy is facing charges for "Aggravated Assault" and "Discharge Firearm Reckless to the Life or Safety of Another Person" and was held for a bail hearing.

The 45-year-old woman of Booker Drive in Ajax has been charged with public mischief for giving police false information and was released on an undertaking.

Both teens were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and have since been released.

DRPS is asking anyone with information to contact Det. MacKinnon of West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529.

Police are also reminding residents that "anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

