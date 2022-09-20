13-Year-Old Ontario Boy Charged After Another Teen Was 'Critically Injured'
The teen collapsed when he got home from school.
South Simcoe Police charged an Ontario teenager on Monday after an altercation injured and sent another teen to the hospital.
At around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, police were called "regarding a 13-year-old male who was taken to hospital after collapsing shortly after arriving home from school," they stated in a press release.
Following an investigation, the Criminal Investigation Bureau determined that the "teen had been injured in a physical altercation."
A 13-year-old boy from the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury was charged with aggravated assault. Being a minor, his name cannot be shared publicly due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the teen has since been left in the care of his parents, awaiting a future court date.
At the moment, the 13-year-old victim is in the hospital in "critical condition," according to the South Simcoe Police.
\u201cTEEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: \n13-year-old male from #Bradford charged with aggravated assault after another teen was critically injured in an altercation. Video of the fight is being sought by police. \nMedia Release - \nhttps://t.co/sjb6ZJ4JLj\u201d— South Simcoe Police (@South Simcoe Police) 1663618662
The information surrounding the altercation is still unclear, but police said they have become aware of a video circulating online showing the fight.
They are appealing to anyone who has the video to submit it to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
Additionally, anyone with further information into this incident is being asked by police to contact Detective Constable Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, extension #1043, andrew.smith@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers.
Last week, a 25-year-old man from Woodstock was charged after a sword fight in a parking lot was caught on video.
Harjot Singh has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.