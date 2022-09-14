NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

peel regional police

25-Year-Old Man Charged After Parking Lot Sword Fight Caught On Video In Brampton

Several people were injured.

Toronto Staff Writer
A 25-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon following a parking lot fight in Brampton that was caught on video last month.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested Harjot Singh on September 12 in connection to the fight which broke out on August 28 near Steeles Avenue and Mclaughlin Road, according to a press release.

A video of the fight was shared on social media in which an individual with what looks to be a sword can be seen hammering it down amongst the crowd as they continue to brawl.

In a prior press release, police acknowledged that they were aware of the video. However, they only confirmed the fight, which police responded to at approximately 1:30 a.m., involved weapons and a "large group of people in a parking lot."

PRP said there were "numerous victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries."

Singh is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2022.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said that violence in their community "will not be tolerated" and that "Members of the Peel Regional Police continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts."

PRP is asking anyone with information on the incident or other crimes to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, extension 2233. Or people can leave tips and information anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

