Group Of People In Brampton Parking Lot Fought With Weapons & Police Are Investigating (VIDEO)
The incident happened early Sunday morning.
Peel Regional Police are asking for help from the public to share videos if they have them after many people were attacked with a weapon in Brampton over the weekend.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On Sunday, August 28, at around 1:30 a.m., officers said in a news release they went down to a parking lot at Mclaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West, where a huge fight broke out between a "large group of people."
Officers said weapons were involved but didn't disclose what kind were used. Police said that several victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the fight.
In a video shared on Twitter, it appears that at least one person is waving a sword in the crowd of people in the parking lot, with others using their fists to fight.
\u201cKuch Tan Sharam Karo, Mappey Loan Chak Ke Tuhanu Aah Kuch Karan Lai Videsh Nahi Bhejde \ud83d\ude4fSudhar Jao\ud83d\ude4f Video : Brampton Sheridan Plaza (18+)\u201d— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagandeep Singh) 1661784996
Cars can be seen driving past the parking lot brawl as the group circles around one of the individuals who had fallen to the pavement.
Toward the end of the video, a car honks at the group, and it appears they all make their way out of the path of oncoming cars.
Peel Police are aware of the video that's been circulating across social media. But, they ask that anyone else who may have additional footage from the incident share it with them directly online.
Anyone with any information at all is asked to reach out to the investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous tips can also be sent in through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.