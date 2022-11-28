Toronto Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects & 1 Of Them Allegedly Hit Someone With A Bottle
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who may have left someone nursing a decent headache this summer.
TPS has released photos of two suspects after a victim was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle, according to a press release.
Police received a call for an assault with a weapon on July 9, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West in Toronto.
Police report that the victim was just walking in the area and started up a conversation with the two suspects.
But unfortunately, it seems the conversation wasn't as neighbourly as one might hope because one of the suspects allegedly struck the victim on the head with a bottle.
The two suspects left the scene before police could arrive, according to TPS.
The first suspect is described as having a medium build with a beard and was wearing a plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and black shoes with white soles.
Suspect one in an assault with a weapon investigation.Toronto Police Service
In the images released, he appears to be holding a beer bottle.
The other suspect also had a medium build and was decked out in Toronto Blue Jays swag with a Jays t-shirt and hat, black shorts and black shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.
Suspect two in an assault with a weapon investigation.Toronto Police Service
According to the images released, he was also wearing a gold chain around his neck and black sunglasses on top of his hat.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).