A Suspect Shoved A 62-Year Old To The Ground In Toronto & She Has ‘Life-Altering Injuries'
Police are asking for help to find the suspect.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for help from the public to find a suspect who allegedly shoved a woman and left her with "life-altering injuries."
TPS reports that the assault happened on November 27 at 9 a.m., when a 62-year-old woman was walking down Danforth Avenue, west of Rhodes Avenue, on the north sidewalk and was attacked.
The suspect, who police described as a 30 to 40-year-old woman, was walking up to the woman from the opposite direction and assaulted her "without warning," according to a press release.
Police said she pushed the woman with both of her hands and knocked her to the ground before fleeing the area where she was last seen headed south on Rhodes Avenue.
Suspect wanted for assault by the Toronto Police Service. Toronto Police Service
The victim was transported to a hospital with "life-altering injuries."
However, TPS could not confirm what the victim's injuries were at this time.
TPS told Narcity that they are asking the public to "always be aware of their surroundings."
The suspect had dark hair and wore a yellow puffy winter jacket with a white hooded sweater underneath her coat, blue jeans and orange sneakers.
Police have reviewed video surveillance and released a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.