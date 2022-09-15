NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

peel regional police

Police Name Another Suspect After Huge Parking Lot Brawl In Brampton (VIDEO)

Just days after an arrest was made.

Toronto Staff Writer
Peel Regional Police car. Right: Group fight in a parking lot.

Peel Regional Police car. Right: Group fight in a parking lot.

@peelregionalpolice | Instagram, Gagan4344 | Twitter

Another young man is now wanted in connection with last month's parking lot brawl in Brampton, where someone was seen hammering a sword down into the crowd.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Mansharan Malhi, just days after another arrest in the investigation was made, according to a press release.

Malhi's warrant was issued "regarding an assault and assault with a weapon incident" that took place on August 28, 2022, near Steeles Avenue and Mclaughlin Road in Brampton.

The incident in question was a group fight that broke out in a Brampton parking lot.

A video of the altercation was posted to social media, and it shows a man swinging a sword as others fight with punches and kicks.

PRP issued the warrant for Malhi's arrest for assault on September 14.

On September 12, 25-year-old Harjot Singh from Woodstock was also charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

In a press release posted on September 13, Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said that violence in their community would "not be tolerated" and that PRP is working "tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

