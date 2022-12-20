Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

peel regional police

A 30-Person Fight Broke Out In Brampton & Police Say 'Multiple Weapons' Were Used

Four people are in custody.

Toronto Staff Writer
Peel Regional Police cars.

PeelPolice | Twitter

A 30-person fight broke out in Brampton, and Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for video footage.

In a tweet posted by PRP just before 1 p.m. on December 19, police reported that a fight with 30 males broke out near Enter Dewside Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton.

The group was reportedly fighting with "multiple weapons," and police were called to the scene shortly before 12:15 p.m.

PRP said multiple weapons were recovered from the fight and multiple people are in custody.

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly after, PRP made a call to the public for anyone in the area with dashcam footage or video of the fight to contact 21 Division CIB at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.

In an afternoon update, PRP confirmed that four people are in custody and that there are no injuries from the fight.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing.

Brampton is no stranger to large group fights, and just last summer, in August 2022 and mass parking lot fight broke out with someone wielding a sword as a weapon.

Video footage of the fight circulated around social media and multiple arrests have been made in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
