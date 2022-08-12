Brampton Man Attacked By A Machete Had A 'Safety Plan' Following A Death Threat
Police are looking for three suspects.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) is reporting that a man attacked with an axe and machete in a driveway last week had a "safety plan" after receiving a death threat just days before the attack.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a press conference on August 11, Supt. Sean Gormley told reporters that "the victim a few days prior had received a death threat that was under an active investigation", and that they are "trying to determine whether or not [the death threat] was related to the incident that occurred."
"A safety plan was put in place with the victim at the time that the death threat was reported to us," said Gormley.
The victim, who was identified as a 38-year-old real estate agent and media personality Joti Singh Mann by Global News, was attacked while getting into his car on August 4.
According to a press release, PRP received a 911 phone call on August 4, just after 8:15 a.m., reporting that a man had been assaulted by three armed suspects, with what appeared to be an axe and machete, in a residential driveway near Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street.
Gormley confirmed in the press conference that the victim's mother "ran out" and witnessed the attack and that her actions "certainly helped contribute to him still being here today."
The victim was sent to a trauma centre for his injuries, and Gormley said the attack has left the man with "life-altering injuries."
PRP is asking for public help in identifying the three suspects wanted for attempted murder in what they believe was a "targeted" attack.
As seen in images from the video, the first suspect was wearing black clothes, black gloves, a black baseball hat and a surgical mask. The second suspect was also wearing black clothes, black gloves and a surgical mask and had black shoes and red laces. The last suspect was wearing a black sweater, grey track pants, black gloves and a surgical mask.
PRP asks anyone with information to "call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.