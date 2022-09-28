A Man Has Been Charged With First Degree Murder Following A Fatal Vaughan House Fire
Police found a woman with stab wounds inside the burning house.
A 71-year-old man from Vaughan has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found inside a burning house with fatal stab wounds.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On September 23, York Regional Police (YRP) was called to help Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services at a "structure fire" near Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent at around 7:45 p.m., according to a press release.
Inside the home, police found an "unresponsive female victim" who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police identified the woman as 64-year-old Naheed Askaryar and, through a post-mortem examination, discovered she had died from stab wounds.
YRP arrested and charged Mohammad Askaryar for the death of Naheed along with arson endangering life on September 23, and he remains in custody.
YRP is urging anyone they have contracted to provide a witness statement to do so to help the investigation.
Additionally, police are asking anyone who may have information, video surveillance, or dashcam footage within the area at the time of the incident to come forward.
The Homicide Unit can be contacted at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
