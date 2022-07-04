Fatal Stabbing In Mississauga Left 1 Person Dead & Another Injured Early Monday Morning
Suspects fled the scene.
In the early hours of Monday morning, Peel Regional Police (PRP) responded to a call in Mississauga involving a stabbing.
The police received a call at 2:25 a.m. and arrived in the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street, according to a tweet.
The Twitter post states that one victim was stabbed and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Meanwhile, a second victim, who was also stabbed, was taken to a trauma center for treatment.
The police have not yet released the identities of the victims.
Constable Mandeep Khatra told CP24 reporters on Monday that once police arrived at the scene, they spotted two male victims "suffering from obvious signs of trauma."
"One male victim was without vital signs absent, officers attempted CPR, however, were unsuccessful, and he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries," Khatra added.
The second male victim was transported to a trauma center and was later considered to be in a "non-life-threatening condition."
However, the police reported that the suspects involved in the incident fled from the scene. They have not released the descriptions of the suspects just yet.
The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation, and it is still ongoing at the time of publication.
Additionally, police believe there is "no public safety threat at this time."
PRP is looking for any witnesses, surveillance footage or additional information about this incident that occurred in the parking lot of a banquet hall in Mississauga.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.