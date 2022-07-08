A Man Died After An Overnight Stabbing In A Toronto Parking Lot & Police Are Investigating
Apparently, there was a "function" happening in the area.
A tragic incident occurred in North York earlier on Friday where a person died after getting stabbed in a parking lot.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) tweeted on Friday at around 12:47 a.m., stating that they received reports of a person who had been stabbed in North York.
The incident occurred in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West when police responded, not knowing if there were any injuries.
At around 1:00 a.m., police tweeted that officers were on-site and a man was found in a parking lot with injuries that "appear[ed] life-threatening." The Toronto Medics and Toronto Fire were also on scene.
At 7:56 a.m., police updated their tweet, saying the victim found in the parking lot had succumbed to their injuries on the scene.
They also added that since it is considered a homicide, the Toronto Police Homicide Squad would continue the investigation, and anyone with information should contact the police.
An inspector on the scene told CP24 reporters that the "area had a function that was occurring, there's numerous witnesses and people that were in the area, so we are appealing to members of the public with any information they may have to contact" them.
Additionally, Detective Sergeant Leslie Dunkley also told CP24 that "we know the incident occurred in the parking lot, however, the patrons who were in the parking lot were previously in a lounge for a lounge party. We know there were probably about 300 people at this location and we are asking them to come forward to speak with us."
At the time of publication, the victim's identity and any information about the potential suspects have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
