Police Investigating The Missing Markham Couple Case Have Found One Body & Made An Arrest
A Canadawide arrest warrant is still in effect for one suspect.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
An arrest has been made in connection with the missing couple from Markham, and a body has also been found.
York Regional Police posted an update on October 1 that said the remains of one body has been recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ontario. Investigators with YRP's homicide unit are continuing their search to find the second body, which they believe is at the same location.
York Regional Police, York Regional Police
Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were victims of foul play in a targeted attack where they were murdered at 111 Zenway Blvd. in Vaughan. They were last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on September 18.
Recaldo Liburd, 36, was arrested on September 29 and was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. There is still a Canadawide arrest warrant for the 35-year-old suspect Phuong Tan Nguyen, who police consider armed and dangerous.
Phuong Tan Nguyen is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.