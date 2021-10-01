Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Police Investigating The Missing Markham Couple Case Have Found One Body & Made An Arrest

A Canadawide arrest warrant is still in effect for one suspect.

Police Investigating The Missing Markham Couple Case Have Found One Body & Made An Arrest
York Regional Police, York Regional Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

An arrest has been made in connection with the missing couple from Markham, and a body has also been found.

York Regional Police posted an update on October 1 that said the remains of one body has been recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ontario. Investigators with YRP's homicide unit are continuing their search to find the second body, which they believe is at the same location.

A Missing Markham Couple Is Now Believed To Be Dead & A Canadawide Arrest Warrant Is Out York Regional Police, York Regional Police

Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were victims of foul play in a targeted attack where they were murdered at 111 Zenway Blvd. in Vaughan. They were last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on September 18.

Recaldo Liburd, 36, was arrested on September 29 and was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. There is still a Canadawide arrest warrant for the 35-year-old suspect Phuong Tan Nguyen, who police consider armed and dangerous.

Phuong Tan Nguyen is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Missing Markham Couple Is Now Believed To Be Dead & A Canadawide Arrest Warrant Is Out

Kristy Nguyen and Quoc Tran have been missing since September 18

York Regional Police, York Regional Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Canadawide arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the Markham couple that went missing earlier this month.

Keep Reading Show less

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car While Riding Her Bike In Vaughan

The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency Vehicles | Flickr

A 10-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Vaughan on Wednesday.

According to York Regional Police, officers attended a collision on Pleasant Ridge Avenue between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive at around 10:45 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Man Was So Bad At Driving He Was Stopped By Police Twice In 30 Mins (VIDEO)

Police drove him home.

YRP | Twitter

An Ontario driver is facing a slew of charges after being caught driving illegally twice within the same hour.

According to York Regional Police, officers initially stopped a vehicle travelling 115 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on August 5 near Leslie Street and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man In York Region Was Stabbed Over An Argument About His Dog Last Night

Police say the suspects had inquired about buying the dog.

Crooked Stick Road | Google Map, York Regional Police | Instagram

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night after becoming the victim of a violent altercation over the possible sale of his dog, police say.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), the incident occurred in the Glen Shields Avenue and Dufferin Street area in Vaughan at approximately 10:15 p.m. after two suspects showed up at the victim's house to inquire about purchasing the dog.

Keep Reading Show less