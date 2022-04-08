A 17-Year-Old Girl From Markham Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
York Regional Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl from Markham.
According to police, 17-year-old Melanie Wong was last seen on Thursday, April 7 when she was dropped off at school in the Bur Oak Avenue and Markham Road area. She did not return home at the end of the day and her family and local authorities have been unable to find her.
She is 5-foot-2 with long black hair and a slim build. Wong was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, black jeans, and boots, and was carrying a black Jansport backpack.
Investigators and family members are concerned for her well-being.
YRP & Family are concerned about #missing youth Melanie Wong 17, last seen at school Bur Oak & Markham Rd area #Markham. She has long dark straight hair, 5'2" slim wearing black jacket with hood & black jeans & boots carrying a black back pack "Jansport"\u2026pic.twitter.com/rqXRzXGspL— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1649397042
Anyone with any information at all is asked to call York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or they can leave a tip anonymously through www.1800222tips.com.
Narcity spoke with media relations officer, Constable Laura Nicolle, who said there are currently no updates to be made at this time.
TPS has shared several recommendations for helping to locate a missing person on their website, which include checking in with family and friends of the missing person to double-check they hadn't made any plans, checking with local hospitals, and the school or employer of the missing person.
Police also recommend checking any spots the person may frequently visit and to check their social media accounts to see if they have posted anything recently.
According to the Toronto Police Service's Missing Persons Unit, anyone can report a missing person and you do not have to wait 24 hours before filing a report.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.