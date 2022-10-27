Ontario Police Announce $50K Reward For Info On The Disappearance Of An Etobicoke Mother
Police suspect foul play was involved.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a $50K reward for information on Karen "Karebear" Thompson's disappearance that leads to finding and convicting those responsible.
OPP Orangeville detachment is investigating the woman, 43, who went missing, and based on the investigation, foul play is "suspected," according to a video posted by OPP on October 27.
"Karen was reported missing by her daughter who last saw her in July 2016 in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard in Etobicoke, Ontario," said Detective Inspector Chris Josiah.
Thompson's daughter appeared in the video and pleaded for information on her mother to be brought forward as she reminisced on their times together and how she would introduce her as her "honour student daughter."
"I would like the public to know that – just that my mom has four kids and now two grandchildren that very much miss her and lots of friends as well, and we would love to know where she is."
Thompson's daughter said that any information "would bring lots of people closure."
Detective Constable Matthew Wrigley said before her disappearance Thompson had an address in Etobicoke, but she was also connected to Dufferin County, Alliston, Scarborough, Oakville and Hamilton.
OPP said Thompson led a "transient" lifestyle, in a news release.
According to Wrigley, Thompson is 5'10, with long blonde hair, blue eyes and a thin frame weighing in at 130lbs.
She has a tattoo of an elephant on her left shoulder and a tattoo of three skulls on her lower back.
The Ontario government is offering the $50K award for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Thomspon's disappearance and is encouraging witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact the Karen Thompson Tip line at 1-844-677-9414 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.