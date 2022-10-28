OPP Are Sharing How Many Fatal Crashes They've Been Called To This Year & It's Shocking
More than the number of days so far this year!
As we approach the end of October, Ontario Provincial Police say there have been more fatal crashes than days of the year so far in 2022.
The sobering numbers were unveiled by Sergeant Kerry Schmidt along with a message for drivers to stay safe and share the road.
"300th day of 2022 and the OPP have already investigated 352 traffic fatalities," a tweet from the OPP Highway Safety Division reads.
"When we look at the causes of these crashes, speeding is the number one killer," said Schmidt in a video. "Distraction, inattention, impairment, drugs or alcohol, and people not wearing their safety equipment follow."
Schmidt confirmed that of the 352 fatalities so far in 2022, 289 of them were traffic-related on provincially patrolled roadways, 24 involved off-road vehicles on trails, 25 occurred on waterways, and 14 involved a snowmobile.
Schmidt called all of these incidents preventable and reminded drivers to share the road and that the law requires them to move over to the right when someone is trying to pass on a multi-lane highway.
"If you see a vehicle passing you on the right, that means you're in the wrong lane. So, please, consider how your actions feed into other people's driving behaviour, which could result in aggressive driving when we see cars weaving through traffic," Schmidt said.
Minutes before releasing these numbers, Burlington OPP issued another reminder to drive safely with photos showing a heavily damaged vehicle that had rolled over.
Police said the single-car crash did not result in any serious injuries but the driver had been charged.
