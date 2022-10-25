Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario provincial police

A 19-Year-Old Was Caught Going Twice The Speed Limit & Told OPP He Was 'Only Going 150'

Uhh... even that is still stunt driving.

Ontario Editor
Ontario Provincial Police clock a driver going 200 km/h.

Ontario Provincial Police clock a driver going 200 km/h.

OPP Highway Safety Division | Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police get all kinds of excuses when their officers stop drivers for speeding and they got another one recently.

Police clocked a driver going double the speed limit on Highway 8 in Kitchener and while it's one thing to be driving 200 km/h, but it's another to try and defend it.

"Officer, I was only going 150," is what police say the driver told them.

Even if that were true, that's a big speeding ticket and stunt driving penalties in Ontario kick in when a driver is caught going 50 km/h or more over the posted limit.

The 19-year-old was behind the wheel of a Porsche when he was stopped and has since been charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving.

Both are hefty charges for a young driver but to make matters worse, the teen was also caught driving with a suspended license.

Police said the driver's vehicle has since been impounded for 14 days while per provincial rules, the driver would receive another license suspension -- on top of the one he already has.

One Twitter user questioned whether the young man's parents should be held responsible if he was driving their vehicle illegally.


From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...