One Person Was Killed In A 401 Crash Near Oshawa & 7 Vehicles Were Involved (VIDEO)
It's still not clear what caused the crash.
A major collision on the 401 near Oshawa Tuesday morning left one person dead and the footage from the scene is really quite unbelievable.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash at Holt Road at around 6:25 a.m. involved seven vehicles in total and claimed the life of a 64-year-old man from Pickering who was driving a transport truck.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened as traffic was slowing for construction work up ahead.
"This transport truck collided with that first black vehicle we started with and then kind of went through the scene, bouncing off of several more vehicles," Schmidt said.
The crash sequence ended as the truck crashed into another transport at the front of the line that was stopped in traffic.
"Luckily, no vehicles were crushed in between the two transport trucks," said Schmidt, as he walked through the scene littered with debris.
One vehicle at the beginning of the video looked completely mangled.
Other cars involved have varying levels of damage, while the front of a transport truck can be seen practically torn away.
The front of a pickup truck also sustained heavy damage, with its hood folded back up toward the windshield.
Six people had to be taken to the hospital but police said none of their injuries were life-threatening.
A clear cause of the crash remains under investigation and police said they are looking to speak with witnesses.
The westbound 401 was closed from Holt Road for all of Tuesday morning.