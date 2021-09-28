Trending Tags

A Missing Markham Couple Is Now Believed To Be Dead & A Canada-Wide Arrest Warrant Is Out

Kristy Nguyen and Quoc Tran have been missing since September 18

York Regional Police, York Regional Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the Markham couple that went missing earlier this month.

Investigators with York Regional Police's homicide unit posted a report on September 28 that revealed Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, had been missing since September 18 and were last seen at 5:30 p.m. that day. In a September 21 release, YRP wrote that the two were last seen in the Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue area at 4:50 p.m.

Tran and Nguyen are believed to be victims of foul play in a targeted attack. Police also believe they were murdered at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.

York Regional Police, York Regional Police

Investigators are currently working on recovering the bodies and have also released photos of a vehicle of interest that they think is connected to this homicide.

There is now a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for the 35-year-old suspect, Phuong Tan Nguyen. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 9-1-1 right away.

