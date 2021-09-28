A Missing Markham Couple Is Now Believed To Be Dead & A Canada-Wide Arrest Warrant Is Out
Kristy Nguyen and Quoc Tran have been missing since September 18
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the Markham couple that went missing earlier this month.
Investigators with York Regional Police's homicide unit posted a report on September 28 that revealed Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, had been missing since September 18 and were last seen at 5:30 p.m. that day. In a September 21 release, YRP wrote that the two were last seen in the Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue area at 4:50 p.m.
Tran and Nguyen are believed to be victims of foul play in a targeted attack. Police also believe they were murdered at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.
Investigators are currently working on recovering the bodies and have also released photos of a vehicle of interest that they think is connected to this homicide.
There is now a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for the 35-year-old suspect, Phuong Tan Nguyen. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 9-1-1 right away.