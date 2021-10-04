Trending Tags

A Canadian Has Been Charged With Killing 3 Of His Family Members In Trinidad & Tobago

The victims were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service | Facebook

A Canadian man has been charged with the murders of his grandmother, mother and brother in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rakesh David was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, according to an October 1 Facebook post from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The 25-year-old is accused of killing Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77, Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zachary David, 22.

Police say the victims were found at an address on Don Miguel Road, San Juan, on September 24 with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Rakesh David was arrested on the same day and charged on October 1.

