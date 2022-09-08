A Teen Babysitter In Winnipeg Was Accidentally Shot By A Toddler With A Handgun
The child was "running around" an apartment suite with a loaded gun.
Winnipeg Police say a woman is facing charges after a toddler accidentally shot a teenage babysitter with a handgun.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On September 3, police say they were called to an apartment complex at around 11:00 a.m. in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
They responded to the "gun call" and found a teenage victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
According to Winnipeg Police, their investigation found that the teen had been babysitting a toddler while an adult slept in the apartment.
"The toddler accessed an insecure-loaded gun and was running around the suite," read the report.
When the teen babysitter attempted to remove the gun from the child, it "accidentally discharged, striking her."
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
\u201cA teen babysitter suffered a gunshot wound from an accidental discharge of a handgun improperly stored and accessed by a toddler within the residence. A 20-year-old adult female was arrested on scene and faces several gun-related charges. https://t.co/krfu3XqiWl\u201d— Winnipeg Police (@Winnipeg Police) 1662641355
In a tweet, the authorities confirmed that the insecure-loaded gun was a handgun, which had been improperly stored.
A 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg, believed to be asleep at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene.
Police say she faces a number of charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
She also faces charges related to storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations. The unnamed individual was later released from custody on an undertaking.
Last year, a toddler in Florida fatally shot its 21-year-old mom, Shamaya Lynn, during a video call. The child had found an unsecured handgun.
Someone who witnessed what happened on the work-related Zoom call phoned 911.
"Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment," local police said in a statement. They confirmed Lynn received a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.