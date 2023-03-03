A Four-Year-Old Shot A Six-Year-Old With A Gun In Manitoba & An Adult Has Been Arrested
The six-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A four-year-old child shot a gun that struck a six-year-old in Manitoba recently and an adult has now been arrested in relation to the incident.
Manitoba RCMP shared details on March 2, 2023, about what happened with the children and said that officers are still investigating the shooting.
Around 11:10 p.m. on February 27, 2023, police were notified that a six-year-old child was taken to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The initial investigation into what happened to the six-year-old found that children had "gained access to a firearm" earlier in the night at a residence on Peguis First Nation, which is around two hours north of Winnipeg.
After accessing the firearm, a four-year-old discharged it and the six-year-old was hit.
According to RCMP, the six-year-old child was then taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details have been provided by the police about where the child was shot, if they are still in the hospital or how they are recovering.
Following the initial investigation, a search warrant was executed on March 1, 2023, in relation to the incident.
RCMP officers seized five firearms, a crossbow and ammunition as a result of the search.
Also, an adult male was arrested and he will be facing a charge of "Unlawful Storage of a Firearm."
He has been released but has an upcoming court date, Manitoba RCMP said.
The Fisher Branch detachment of the RCMP in Manitoba will continue to investigate what happened with this shooting.
