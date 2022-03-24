Editions

A Police Officer In Toronto Accidentally Shot Himself & Is Seriously Injured

"He has been listed as being in stable condition."

Vancouver Editor
A Toronto Police car.

A Toronto police officer is now suffering serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the hand and the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and a spokesperson for the Toronto police told Narcity that he "has been listed as being in stable condition."

The incident occurred on Thursday, around 2:45 p.m. when police officers were in the area of the CF Fairview Mall.

Constable Alex Li, a spokesperson for the police force, told Narcity that there was an "accidental discharge of a firearm and an officer injured himself in the hand and the leg."

Li added that the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

No was else was injured from the accidental discharge, and "the matter is being investigated by Professional Standards," said Li.

The Toronto Police Service website said that the Professional Standards unit is "charged with the responsibility of promoting and supporting professionalism throughout the organization."

