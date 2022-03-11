Toronto Police Officer Gave $450 Worth Of Parking Tickets In Minutes (VIDEO)
Each car was slapped with a $150 ticket.
Next time you're making a quick stop in the 6ix, make sure to do it legally. One Toronto Police officer revealed just how easy it can be to get a parking ticket.
Parking Enforcement and Bicycle Patrol Officer Erin Urquhart posted a video to Twitter, where she handed out $450 worth of fines in just a couple of minutes.
In the video, she says that she came across three vehicles parked in the bike lane on Adelaide West on March 9. Not a single driver was reportedly in sight, but there were cyclers trying to navigate around the illegally parked cars.
Within minutes, she gave each vehicle a $150 ticket, amounting to $450 total.
Yesterdays #bikeTO patrol on Adelaide W. 3x $150 served\u2026\u2026.hazard lights are not meant for parking illegally. They are meant for emergencies or hazards on the road which in this case is the cars themselves. @ParkingTPS @TrafficServices @TPScott_baptistpic.twitter.com/tgNGhCRhv1— PEO Erin Urquhart (@PEO Erin Urquhart) 1646925433
"Hazard lights are not meant for parking illegally. They are meant for emergencies or hazards on the road which in this case is the cars themselves," the officer stated.
According to Urquhart, drivers can be served with a $150 ticket if they are blocking bike lanes or sidewalks. The officer has posted multiple videos through the past years showcasing the number of tickets she has given out to drivers who disobey these rules.
Back in December, she ticketed a delivery van that was blocking the sidewalk, when there was a loading zone just down the street. "Always as I’ve said. If you choose convenience over safety expect to pay the $. Sidewalks are for people not for vehicles," she stated.
According to the City of Toronto, around 2.8 million parking tickets are handed out every year across the city.