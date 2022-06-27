Toronto Police Will Be Ticketing Drivers Again For Breaking Parking Rules At Rush Hour
Finding a parking spot might be even more annoying. 😩
If you're looking for a parking spot during rush hour in Toronto, you might want to watch out for where exactly you decide to leave your car.
As of Monday, June 27, Toronto parking enforcement officers will start to carry out the rush hour by-laws again in the city.
This means that all of the designated rush hour routes throughout the 6ix will be enforced the same way that they were a couple of years ago, before the pandemic started, police said in a news release.
Drivers who park in one of these spots either during the morning rush hour between 6 to 10 a.m. or in the afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. can get hit with a fine.
So, how much is the fine? Well, according to the City of Toronto's bylaws, anyone who has their vehicle parked during these rush hour periods could get hit with a $150 fine. Sheesh.
"Traffic is back and that means rush hour enforcement is also back to help keep Toronto moving. I encourage everyone to follow the traffic laws and parking regulations so that everyone can safely and effectively get around our city whether they are walking, cycling, driving or taking transit," Mayor John Tory said.
Then starting next week, on Monday, July 4, drivers might risk getting their car towed for parking in any of these areas, as that's when parking enforcement will start towing again.
This all comes with the "Keep Toronto Moving" traffic campaign that the City kicked off on June 23, where officers will tackle battling congestion on the roads by making sure drivers follow the traffic signals and don't block up intersections with their vehicles.
So, keep your eyes peeled for where you park your car!
