Toronto Police Loosening Parking Bylaws Over Easter Weekend & Here's What You Need To Know
On-street parking will be a lot easier.
If you're planning to visit friends and family in Toronto over the weekend, but don't know where to park, stress not friends, your options are wide open.
The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit announced on April 13 that it would not be enforcing several on-street parking bylaws over the holidays.
The report states that the following pay-and-display metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations will not be prosecuted.
The temporary relief will be in effect on the following dates:
- Good Friday, April 15, 2022
- Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Easter Monday, April 18, 2022
However, it's worth noting that all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.
In case you're forgetting how seriously parking is taken in Toronto, last month, a Parking Enforcement and Bicycle Patrol Officer handed out $450 worth of fines in just a couple of minutes.
The Toronto Police Service member came across three vehicles parked in the bike lane on Adelaide Street West on March 9. Not a single driver was in sight, which must've been annoying to the cyclists who were reportedly trying to navigate the illegally parked cars.
It's probably also worth noting that parking in a bike lane will still get you in trouble even with the loosened enforcement this weekend. So, don't think that you'll get a free pass because it's Easter.
But hopefully, the initiative will help counter the city's rising gas prices and make it easier for visitors to enjoy the 6ix over the holiday.