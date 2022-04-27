Torontonians Are Being Warned About Parking Violation Scams & Here's What You Need To Know
Don't be fooled.
Toronto drivers, beware! A parking scam is going around the 6ix, and you could be at risk of being duped.
According to the City's Twitter, residents are receiving fraudulent texts asking them to pay parking violations from a number that appears to be linked to the City.
The texts appear to tell residents that they have a parking infraction that must be paid by a certain date, and then provides a link for you to click into.
"Be aware of potential scams. Do not click the link or provide any personal information," the warning states.
Some #Toronto residents have reported receiving fraudulent text messages that appear to be from the #CityOfTO asking them to pay parking violations. Be aware of potential scams. Do not click the link or provide any personal information.pic.twitter.com/ENrHAUtAuD— City of Toronto (@City of Toronto) 1651006310
Screenshots of the alleged text message have begun popping up in the post's thread.
"I went into the city of Toronto site to dispute a ticket that had been placed on my dash. Within an short amount of time that same day, I received one of these text messages," wrote one user.
I went into the city of Toronto site to dispute a ticket that had been placed on my dash. Within an short amount of time that same day, I received one of these text messages! What are the chance of that happening as a coincidence???pic.twitter.com/z6i5YjnoW2— Jordana (@Jordana) 1651030014
Brad Ross, a Toronto spokesperson, also warned residents via Twitter about the phony texts.
"The City doesn't send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party," Ross said. "If you or someone you know gets one of these, don't click on any links. Delete it."
SCAM ALERT - The City doesn\u2019t send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party. \n\nIf you or someone you know gets one of these, don\u2019t click on any links. Delete it.https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto/status/1519056684269850624\u00a0\u2026— Brad Ross (@Brad Ross) 1651006907
It's no surprise that if you live in Toronto, you probably know someone who has landed themselves a parking ticket. Especially if you visit the North York General Hospital or Bluffer's Park.
However, next time you get a message, remember that the City doesn't contact you through text about parking violations.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.