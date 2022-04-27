NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto parking

Torontonians Are Being Warned About Parking Violation Scams & Here's What You Need To Know

Don't be fooled.

Toronto Staff Writer
Cars parked outside of Casa Loma in Toronto.

Cars parked outside of Casa Loma in Toronto.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Toronto drivers, beware! A parking scam is going around the 6ix, and you could be at risk of being duped.

According to the City's Twitter, residents are receiving fraudulent texts asking them to pay parking violations from a number that appears to be linked to the City.

The texts appear to tell residents that they have a parking infraction that must be paid by a certain date, and then provides a link for you to click into.

"Be aware of potential scams. Do not click the link or provide any personal information," the warning states.

Screenshots of the alleged text message have begun popping up in the post's thread.

"I went into the city of Toronto site to dispute a ticket that had been placed on my dash. Within an short amount of time that same day, I received one of these text messages," wrote one user.

Brad Ross, a Toronto spokesperson, also warned residents via Twitter about the phony texts.

"The City doesn't send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party," Ross said. "If you or someone you know gets one of these, don't click on any links. Delete it."

It's no surprise that if you live in Toronto, you probably know someone who has landed themselves a parking ticket. Especially if you visit the North York General Hospital or Bluffer's Park.

However, next time you get a message, remember that the City doesn't contact you through text about parking violations.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...