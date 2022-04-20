Toronto Police Gave Out Over 7K Tickets To Drivers In Only 1 Week & Here's What Went Down
It's time to slow down, drivers.
Drivers in Toronto got extra attention from police recently in a "week of action and engagement."
From April 11 to 17, Toronto Police participated in the "Speed Kills" traffic campaign, in which they ended up issuing a total of 7,373 tickets to drivers. Yikes!
Officers on the road paid close attention to "behaviours known to cause injuries to road users which include speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving," according to a news release.
Speeding was caught the most, with 4,142 tickets issued to drivers in the week.
Police also gave out 1,152 tickets in Toronto for aggressive driving.
Finally, 213 distracted driving tickets were issued to motorists. There were, however, 1,866 tickets that police categorized as "Other HTA."
Officers also laid 30 stunt driving-related infractions, according to the release.
Stunt driving in Ontario is not uncommon.
On April 1, the Ministry of Transportation announced that it would be getting tougher on stunt drivers by adding a new penalty into the mix to stop motorists from taking part in reckless behaviour.
"We're sending a clear message to dangerous drivers: there's no place for you on our roads," the tweet from the ministry reads. "Starting today, if you're convicted of stunt driving, you must complete a driver improvement course, or your driver's licence will be cancelled."
When caught for stunt driving, people receive "an immediate 30 day licence suspension, and vehicle impoundment for 14 days."
Fines can range from $2,000 to $10,000 and include a possible jail sentence.
Motorists, come on, is it even worth trying to get to your plans on time? Just be late at this point.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.