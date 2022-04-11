Toronto Police Issue 21K Speeding Tickets & Many Stunt Driving Charges So Far This Year
Over 100,000 speeding tickets were issued last year too. 😬
Speeding is an issue in the city of Toronto, with thousands of tickets being given out during the last month of 2021 and 3,000 being issued during the week of March Break this year.
In a press release posted on Monday, April 11, Toronto police revealed that since 2022 started 14 people have been killed on the road this year with 10 of them being pedestrians.
To put the speeding situation into perspective, the release noted that 21,000 tickets have been given out to lead-footed drivers from January 2022 to March 2022.
Officers also handed out 270 tickets for stunt driving, which could cost drivers a cancelled licence or a driving course with the updated penalties in place.
Though in 2021 alone, police said they'd given out 103,758 tickets and 948 stunt driving charges.
"Drivers who speed, drive distracted or aggressively cause collisions - but it's speed that directly impacts the severity of injury. Last year 78 per cent of all fatal collisions occurred on roads with posted speed limits above 50km/hr," they said in the release.
TPS had also announced the start of the "Speed Kills" traffic safety campaign in the release, which will run from Monday, April 11 until Sunday, April 17. They stated that "officers service-wide will be participating in this zero tolerance campaign focused on slowing drivers down through enforcement."
"Everyone should choose safety over speed. Plan accordingly and give yourself enough time to get to your destination safely," Traffic Services Sergent, Melissa Kulik, expressed to Narcity in an email.
"Various forms of enforcement will be taking place such as speed enforcement, but officers will also be on the look out for other offences such as aggressive and distracted driving as those are all known to lead to killed or seriously injured collisions," said Kulik.