Toronto Issued Over 36,700 Speeding Tickets This Summer & These 2 Areas Had The Most
And that's just two months of automated tickets.
Toronto issued thousands of speeding tickets in July and August, but two areas were hit the hardest.
According to a press release issued on October 12 by the City of Toronto, Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue issued the most automated speeding tickets in July, while Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard issued the most in August.
The device on Victoria Park Avenue issued 14% of the 18,619 tickets issued in July, which comes out to 2,645 tickets in total. Meanwhile, Greenwood Avenue doled out 2,673 tickets, which came out to 15% of all of August's 18,114 speeding tickets.
There were plenty of repeat offenders, too. One driver in July got hit with nine tickets for speeding down Gilder Drive east of Midland Avenue. Another driver — who also got nine tickets — was racing down Algoma Street east of Royal York Road in August.
The City of Toronto has 50 automated speed enforcement devices and they're installed near schools in community safe zones.
The devices are expected to start enforcement at the fourth round of locations in November.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.