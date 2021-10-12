Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto Issued Over 36,700 Speeding Tickets This Summer & These 2 Areas Had The Most

And that's just two months of automated tickets.

Toronto Issued Over 36,700 Speeding Tickets This Summer & These 2 Areas Had The Most
PXfuel

Toronto issued thousands of speeding tickets in July and August, but two areas were hit the hardest.

According to a press release issued on October 12 by the City of Toronto, Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue issued the most automated speeding tickets in July, while Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard issued the most in August.

The device on Victoria Park Avenue issued 14% of the 18,619 tickets issued in July, which comes out to 2,645 tickets in total. Meanwhile, Greenwood Avenue doled out 2,673 tickets, which came out to 15% of all of August's 18,114 speeding tickets.

There were plenty of repeat offenders, too. One driver in July got hit with nine tickets for speeding down Gilder Drive east of Midland Avenue. Another driver — who also got nine tickets — was racing down Algoma Street east of Royal York Road in August.

The City of Toronto has 50 automated speed enforcement devices and they're installed near schools in community safe zones.

The devices are expected to start enforcement at the fourth round of locations in November.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto's Face Mask Rules Have Officially Been Extended Until Next Year

You might want to invest in a value pack of face masks.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

It's time to stock up on face masks. The Toronto City Council has just approved the extension of mask bylaws until January 2022.

According to a press release, the City of Toronto's temporary mask bylaws and COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings were officially extended on October 1.

Keep Reading Show less

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Winter Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage

Get your resume ready!

@cityofto | Instagram, @cityofto | Instagram

Snow lovers rejoice! The City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of winter jobs right now, and a lot of them are paying over minimum wage.

According to the City, the recreational opportunities, some of which pay over $20 an hour, include Ski Patrol Attendants, Skate Program Instructors and Rink Guards.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's DineTOgether Kicks Off Today & You Can Get $20 2-Course Meals At These 6 Restos

It's only running for two weeks so book your resos ASAP!

@ryus_noodle_bar | Instagram, @ambiyanonyonge | Instagram

Hope you're hungry foodies: Toronto just kicked off its brand new initiative to support the city's local restaurants, and it involves some not-so-pricy set menus.

Starting today, September 17, until October 3, over 270 restaurants are participating in the City's ShowLoveTO initiative, DineTOgether. Since there are so many options to choose from, we've narrowed down some $20 dinner choices for you to consider for your next night out in the 6ix.

Keep Reading Show less

The Gardiner Expressway Is Undergoing A Makeover & It Could Mess Up Your Weekend Plans

The Logan Avenue ramp is going to be permanently closed starting August 31.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

Driving to the Gardiner Expressway is (likely) about to get a lot more stressful for Toronto drivers.

A ramp that provides access to the Gardiner will be torn down this week, which will then lead to many months-long weekend closures along Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Keep Reading Show less