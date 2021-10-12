Toronto's Speed Cameras Will Be Popping Up In 50 New Spots Next Month & Here's Where
You'll want to slow down while cruising through these locations.
If you're a Toronto driver with a need for speed, you may find yourself getting more tickets in the near future.
Thousand of speeding tickets were issued from July to August from Toronto's speed cameras, according to the City of Toronto, and now they will be popping up in new locations across the 6ix in November.
Currently, the city of Toronto has 50 automated speed enforcement devices, "installed near schools in Community Safety Zones."
But with the fourth round of devices soon to be installed this fall, according to a City of Toronto press release, there will be 50 new locations for you to get caught speeding.
Here are the pending automated speed enforcement device locations:
- Birmingham St. West of Kipling Ave.
- Queens Quay East of Bathurst St.
- Royal York Rd. North of Coney Rd.
- Givins St. South of Argyle St.
- Jane St. South of Weatherell St.
- Beverley St. Near D'Arcy St.
- Montgomery Rd. Near Loyalist Rd.
- Queen St. E. Near Sackville St.
- Priscilla Ave. South of Dundas St. W.
- Isabella St. West of Sherbourne St.
- Davenport Rd. Near Bishop St.
- Oakwood Ave. Near Biggar Ave.
- Dufferin St. North of Norton Ave.
- Westwood Ave. West of Carlaw Ave.
- Arlington Ave. South of Durham Ave.
- Bathurst St. Near Ardmore Rd.
- Donlands Ave. Near Memorial Park Ave.
- The Westway West of Brampton Rd.
- Cosburn Ave. West of Binswood Ave.
- Lawrence Ave. W. East of Martini Dr.
- King St. South of George St
- Glenmount Ave. Near Madoc Dr.
- Avenue Rd. South of Caribou Rd.
- O'Connor Dr. Near Wakunda Place.
- Lawrence Ave. E. East of Mildenhall Rd.
- Kipling Ave. South of Snaresbrook Dr.
- Kingston Rd. East of Chine Dr.
- Sheppard Ave. W. East of Buckland Rd.
- Jane St. North of Clair Rd.
- Cathedral Bluffs Dr. South of Kingston Rd.
- Faywood Blvd. Near Norcross Rd.
- Scarsdale Rd. South of York Mills Rd.
- Yorkwoods Gate. East of Jane St.
- Banbury Rd. Near Portsmith Rd.
- Silverstone Dr. North of Avening Dr.
- Wallingford Rd. North of Cassandra Blvd.
- Dewey Dr. East of Pharmacy Ave.
- Birchmount Rd. South of Ellendale Dr.
- Senlac Rd. South of Horsham Ave.
- Victoria Park Ave. North of Old Sheppard Ave.
- Brian Dr. North of Clydesdale Dr.
- Cactus Ave. North of Moore Park Ave.
- Bellamy Rd. N. South of Northleigh Dr.
- Brimorton Dr. Near Amberjack Blvd.
- Lockie Ave. East of Donalda Cres.
- Manse Rd. Near 292 Manse Rd.
- Warden Ave. South of Glen Springs Dr.
- Nugget Ave. East of Transfer Place.
- Wickson Trail West of Brenyon Way
- Finch Ave. E. West of Neilson Rd.
