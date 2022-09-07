Toronto Issued 43K Speeding Tickets In 2 Months & This Area Was The Worst
Slow down or pay up!
Toronto, you may want to take your foot off the gas and slow down next time you drive through the High Park area.
The City of Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued 43,412 tickets in June and July this summer in community safety zones – and the Parkdale-High Park area was quite the hotspot, according to a press release.
Ticket hotspots
In June, 24,587 tickets were issued by the devices, and Parkdale-High Park drivers took the brunt of the tickets, making up approximately 11 percent.
The device on Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue issued 2,602 tickets in June, and in total, the ASE devices recorded 1,656 repeat offenders.
Two repeat offenders were flagged as "frequent," with one unlucky driver receiving 10 speeding tickets on Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard.
Another driver also received 10 speeding tickets for speeding on Park Lane Circle east of Glenorchy Road.
In July, the same device on Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue issued approximately 10 percent of monthly tickets with 1,937.
ASE devices issued 18,825 tickets in July, with 890 repeat offenders.
However, two drivers took the lead in July, racking up six speeding tickets each.
One driver was caught speeding on Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue in Spadina-Fort York, and the other on Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard in York Centre.
According to the city, 50 ASE systems are installed in Toronto that "rotate every three to six months within each ward," and signs are "posted advising motorists when they are in a Community Safety Zone with an ASE system."
What happens if you get a ticket?
The devices use a camera and a "speed measurement device" to detect speeding, and Provincial Offence Officers then review the photos and issue tickets to the owner of the vehicle captured in the image.
If you happen to be convicted, your demerit points and driving record won't be impacted, but you will have to pay a fine "determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act."
Although if you're caught excessively speeding, which is classified as going 50 km/h, or more over the speed limit by an ASE device, the vehicle's registered owner will be summoned to appear in court.
