Toronto Issued Over 54K Speeding Tickets In 3 Months & One Street Was The Absolute Worst
Slow down Toronto!
Slow down, drivers! Thousands of speeding tickets were given out by the City of Toronto in the last three months of 2021.
According to a press release, there are 50 Automated Speed Enforcements (ASE) devices that caught drivers and issued 54,391 tickets during October, November and December of 2021, specifically near Community Safety Zones.
In October, there were around 15,000 tickets issued. Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue (Don Valley North) recorded 2,640 speeding tickets alone, which makes 17% of all tickets.
Also, there were 856 repeat offenders. "The most frequent repeat offender receiving seven tickets for speeding on Military Trail east of Highcastle Road (Scarborough-Guildwood)," the statement reads.
In November, there were around 11,000 tickets issued. On Kipling Avenue south of Snaresbrook Drive (Etobicoke North), 1,685 speeding tickets were recorded and made up 15% of all tickets.
December had the most issued tickets with over 27,000. Additionally, the most ticketed street recorded in the statement was Royal York Road north of Coney Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore), issuing a whopping 2,724 speeding tickets and making 10% of all tickets.
The statement stated over 2,000 repeat offenders and one particular person received 20 tickets from an ASE that caught the driver on Wallingford Road north of Cassandra Boulevard (Don Valley East).
It's worth noting that ASE tickets "do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person's driving record."
However, the "total payable fine amount includes a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs."
At the start of 2021, over 80,000 speeding tickets were issued, with the most being on Sheppard Avenue East West of Don Mills Road (Don Valley North). So in comparison to the beginning of 2021, Torontonians have definitely improved, but there is still much room for improvement.
To date, "the highest excessive speed detected was 146 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North)," in July 2020, that's seriously Fast and Furious.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.