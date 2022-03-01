Editions

ontario provincial police

Ontario Police Handed Out Over 20 Tickets On One Road Yesterday

This place is a hot spot for reckless driving.

Toronto Staff Writer
Halton Regional Police car photographed at Cornwall and Trafalgar in Oakville.

William Mewes | Flickr

How do you make a road safer? Well, apparently, you start by cracking down on the Ontario drivers who use roads as a race track, like Burlington police did on Monday.

Burlington District Response officers had no trouble finding motorists to charge on Monday while patrolling rural roads north of Dundas, issuing a whopping 24 tickets to speedsters.

Police revealed in a tweet that one of the accused was caught travelling at 115 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, resulting in a 14-day impounding and 30-day licence suspension.

The shakeup isn't that surprising as road safety remains a top priority for Halton Regional Police, who monitor, enforce, and investigate road safety issues throughout the region to improve it on an ongoing basis.

"Traffic safety and enforcement (e.g. distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, school zone violations, and commercial motor vehicle infractions) have been identified by the Halton community as a key priority for the HRPS," a statement from police reads.

This isn't the first time a road has been singled out in southern Ontario. In fact, a similar crackdown took place early last February.

OPP Central Region reported on February 15 that its traffic unit charged eight drivers in a single hour on County Road 18, also known as Airport Road, near Mulmur Township.

Police revealed at the time that they had been working to "address areas of concern" near various townships. The traffic unit also charged an additional six drivers, in under an hour, on County Road 124 near the Township of Melancthon.

Sheesh, slow down, drivers.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

