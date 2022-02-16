Ontario Police Charged 8 Drivers On The Same Road In Only 1 Hour Yesterday
The OPP are cracking down.
Ontario police say they're continuing to watch drivers closely following several incidents of reckless driving this February.
OPP Central Region reported on Tuesday that its traffic unit charged eight drivers in a single hour on County Road 18, also known as Airport Road, near Mulmur Township, this week.
Police revealed that they've been working to "address areas of concern" near various townships.
#DufferinOPP is working closely with local PSBs to address areas of concern within each Twp. @MulmurTownship is concerned with high speeds on Airport Road(Cty 18).\nWe are listening! The Traffic Unit charged 8 drivers in 1 hour yesterday.^jr\n@DufferinCounty \n#slowdown \n#drivesafepic.twitter.com/vFfNTeo0D1— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1644951752
The traffic unit also charged an additional six drivers, in under an hour, on County Road 124 near the Township of Melancthon.
Last Thursday, OPP charged eight drivers in five hours on Highway 10 and 89 and Dufferin Roads that pass through the townships.
However, accidents and dangerous behaviour have continued this week despite the crackdown.
On Tuesday morning, a G2 driver was stopped on 10th Sideroad near New Tecumseth, driving at 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
#NottyOPP is reminding the public to #SlowDown. Another vehicle stopped this morning. G2 driver travelling on 10th Sideroad @NewTecumseth 108 km/h in posted 60 km/h. 30 day licence suspension & 14 day vehicle impound. #RoadSafety #DriveSafe ^cjpic.twitter.com/NfmZTh64HA— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1644935163
Additionally, on Tuesday afternoon, a "serious" single-vehicle collision occurred on County Road 13 that shut down 5 Sideroad and Highway 89 for investigation.
Dufferin OPP has already laid seven impaired driving charges in February 2022, with five of them occurring last weekend alone.
Overall, this month hasn't boded well for Ontario drivers, who have regularly made headlines.
Before February started, an OPP cruiser was hit on Highway 403 on a Monday night, and the officer was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
OPP spokesperson, Kerry Schmidt, told Narcity, at the time, that "the collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. on January 31, when two officers were assisting a disabled vehicle on Highway 403 westbound near Main Street in Hamilton."