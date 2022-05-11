This Ontario Town Will Be Swarmed By Motorcyclists On Friday & Police Are Warning Drivers
Check your blind spots and prepare for delays.
A large group of motorcycle enthusiasts will make their annual trek to Port Dover this week to celebrate Friday the 13th, and police are expressing concern for traffic safety.
According to the OPP's Norfolk County Detachment, officers will be working with community members to prepare for the significant influx of visitors to the area on May 13, 2022.
"There will be a highly visible Police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance and assist with traffic-related issues. Media outlets will be advised of any significant changes," the report reads.
*TRAFFIC ADVISORY* Motorcyclists will be heading to Port Dover for a Friday the 13th rally this week. Drivers, please be aware of increased traffic and look for motorcyclists around you, especially at intersections. Check twice...it'll save a life! #PD13 #Fri13PD ^drpic.twitter.com/BMrwDwaCl1— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1652263201
Vehicles owners and operators are being reminded to keep an eye out for no parking signage and tow away zone to avoid facing any consequences.
Drivers are also being asked to check their blind spots for motorcyclists and exercise additional caution on the roads, stressing that failure to do so even for a second could cost someone their life.
"As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic, and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection. Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death," Inspector Shawn Johnson, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP, warns.
The Port Dover motorcycle rally is an annual event in Ontario and has been taking place on Friday the 13th since 1981. According to their website, the number of people coming to the event has continued to increase over the years.