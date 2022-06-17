Motorcyclist Outran OPP But Got Arrested After Allegedly Colliding Onto Someone's Property
Talk about instant karma.
An Ontario motorcyclist was hit by some instant karma on Highway 11 this week after attempting to evade police.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its James Bay detachments responded to reports of a motorcycle driving "unsafely" near the Town of Mattice on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Officers tracked down the suspect, who was travelling on Highway 11 at the time and attempted to stop him east of the Hearst region. However, the vehicle's driver refused to stop, and police were forced to call off the pursuit.
Of course, it wasn't long after that the stunt motorist found himself awkwardly sitting in police custody.
"Shortly thereafter, officers received a second call regarding an abandoned motorcycle on their property with an injured driver on Highway 11 East of Hearst," the report states.
Upon arrival, investigators located the driver and placed him under arrest. Thankfully, the accused only suffered minor injuries.
As a result of the investigation, 63-year-old Allen Leblanc, a resident of Kapuskasing, was arrested and charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Drive Motor Vehicle No Licence, Flight From Peace Officer, and Dangerous Operation.
Well, that solves the mystery of why he attempted to flee at first because he would've been in trouble either way.
LeBlanc, who, let's face it, is old enough to know better, will appear in court on August 31, 2022, in the Town of Hearst.
Last month was Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but that doesn't mean you get to go back to acting reckless come June, folks.