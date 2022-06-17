NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

Motorcyclist Outran OPP But Got Arrested After Allegedly Colliding Onto Someone's Property

Talk about instant karma.

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP car and the collided motorcycle.

OPP car and the collided motorcycle.

OPP | Press Release

An Ontario motorcyclist was hit by some instant karma on Highway 11 this week after attempting to evade police.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its James Bay detachments responded to reports of a motorcycle driving "unsafely" near the Town of Mattice on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Officers tracked down the suspect, who was travelling on Highway 11 at the time and attempted to stop him east of the Hearst region. However, the vehicle's driver refused to stop, and police were forced to call off the pursuit.

Of course, it wasn't long after that the stunt motorist found himself awkwardly sitting in police custody.

"Shortly thereafter, officers received a second call regarding an abandoned motorcycle on their property with an injured driver on Highway 11 East of Hearst," the report states.

Upon arrival, investigators located the driver and placed him under arrest. Thankfully, the accused only suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 63-year-old Allen Leblanc, a resident of Kapuskasing, was arrested and charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Drive Motor Vehicle No Licence, Flight From Peace Officer, and Dangerous Operation.

Well, that solves the mystery of why he attempted to flee at first because he would've been in trouble either way.

LeBlanc, who, let's face it, is old enough to know better, will appear in court on August 31, 2022, in the Town of Hearst.

Last month was Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but that doesn't mean you get to go back to acting reckless come June, folks.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...