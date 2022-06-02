The OPP Are Looking For A Driver Who Allegedly Dropped A Wooden Crate On A Motorcyclist
Thankfully, the victim escaped with their life.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to help identify a vehicle they allege failed to remain at a collision that injured a motorcyclist.
According to members of the Orillia detachment, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 2022, after officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound near West Street.
Police reported that a motorcyclist was struck by a wooden crate that fell off a small pickup truck.
"The pickup truck appeared to brake, then continued without stopping to check on the driver of the motorcycle who was injured after striking the wooden crate," the news release states.
Luckily, police have obtained security footage of the suspect's vehicle and are asking anyone able to identify the driver to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.
If you recognize the vehicle but wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If you choose to keep your anonymity, you will not be required to testify in court and, depending on the circumstances, your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000 — all the more reason to report a crime if you know the culprit.
Ironically, the incident occurred in May, which the OPP recognizes as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
"Motorcycles are smaller and more difficult to see than other vehicles we share the road with. 25% of motorcyclists who lost their lives on OPP-patrolled roadways in 2021 were not at fault," a tweet reads. "Always remain alert and be sure to check your blind spots."