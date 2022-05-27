AQUA Is Coming To Ontario This Summer & You Can Party Like It's 1999 Again
"Come on Barbie, let's go party." 🎶
If you know all of the lyrics to "Barbie Girl" and still pretend that you're living in the '90s, then you might just want to sit down for this because AQUA is coming to Ontario this summer (so you can cue all of the sounds of sweet nostalgia).
On Saturday, July 16, the Danish dance-pop group AQUA will officially be taking over the Casino Rama Resort near Orillia to sing all of their greatest hits.
From classics like "Dr. Jones" and "Roses Are Red", you can bring all of your besties with you and feel like you're jamming to the boombox in your childhood room again.
"Who's ready to party with us?" AQUA asked in their Instagram post about the July 16th show.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this coming Monday, May 30, at noon on Ticketmaster. But, the presale for the show will open up tomorrow, Saturday, May 28 at noon.
According to Casino Rama's event page, ticket prices will range anywhere between $49 to $99 per ticket.
But, that's not the only show the pop group will be performing in Ontario this coming summer. AQUA is slated to perform at "Rocks The Park" music festival in London, Ontario, on Friday, July 15, alongside TLC and DMC of Run DMC.
Just a few days before summer officially ends, AQUA will head on over to Thunder Bay for the Wake the Giant festival, where Steve Aoki, Our Lady Peace and Neon Dreams are also expected to perform.
So, who else is ready to party like they're in 1999?
AQUA
Price: Tickets range from $49 to $99, not including tax
When: July 16, 2022 @ 8 p.m.
Address: Casino Rama Resort, 5899 Rama Rd., Rama, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you were a '90s kid, or if you just can't get enough of "Barbie Girl", you can relive your childhood nostalgia when you catch this concert.