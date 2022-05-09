'The Price Is Right Live' Is Coming To Ontario & You Could Come On Down In These 2 Cities
Who else wants to spin the wheel?
If you used to watch The Price Is Right on your sick days from school and have always wanted to shoot your shot playing the game in real life, you may just be in luck.
The Price Is Right Live! is coming down to two Ontario cities this fall and you might just get the chance to play some of their most iconic games.
Just like what you've likely seen on TV, contestants on the live show have the chance to win cash prizes, vacation getaways, and maybe even a new car. The lucky few who get to "come on down" to the stage could even play fan-favourites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, or even spin The Big Wheel to make it to the Showcase.
So, how can you sign up to be a contestant?
Anyone interested in playing can show up to register up to three hours before the show starts, and according to their website, it's open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. While anyone can be a contestant, those who want to stay to watch the show will have to buy a ticket to enter.
Registration then closes right when the show starts, and all contestants are chosen completely at random.
For those interested in watching the game show in Ontario, it will first stop at the Sudbury Community Arena on September 21 before making its way over to Rama for three consecutive shows from September 23 to 25. The only other Canadian stop The Price Is Right Live has is out west in Calgary earlier in the month.
Tickets are already on sale for all four shows in Ontario. Anyone interested in going to the Sudbury show, however, can buy their tickets through the venue's direct site.
The Price Is Right Live
Price: Various
When: September 21 (Sudbury), September 23-25 (Rama)
Address: Casino Rama Resort, 5899 Rama Rd., Rama, ON, and Sudbury Community Arena, 240 Elgin St., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see if you get called on down, play some ofThe Price Is Right games, and have the chance to win some prizes. All contestants have to be at least 19 years old or older to register.