You can squeeze in one last 2025 staycation at this glam casino resort in the GTA
Experience the ultimate weekend escape right in your own backyard.
As the last few months of 2025 come rushing past, vacation FOMO can really take hold. If you're still craving an escape but want to skip all the annoying parts (looking at you, airports), you can satisfy your appetite for fun and adventure at this all-in-one destination right in the GTA.
Offering luxe accommodations, gourmet dining, live entertainment and gaming under one roof, Pickering Casino Resort is destination-level fun without the hassle — perfect for one last staycation this year.
It wouldn't be a proper escape without at least a night away, which is why booking a stay in their 275-room on-site hotel is key to proper vacay vibes. From November through early January, the hotel is rolling out Holiday Executive Suites, each decked out with a Christmas tree, festive games and books, and a cozy cup of hot chocolate to warm your evenings.
Between the swimming pool, views of the Porsche Experience Centre and pet-friendly accommodation, the hotel is an ideal home base while you savour all the food, fun and entertainment in store for you.
Grab casual pub fare at CA·SU·AL or indulge in fine dining at Copperhorn Meet House. Indulge in sushi and poke bowls or sip on creative drinks at M Chá Bar. There's truly something for every taste, making your staycation feel so indulgent you'll forget you're still in the GTA.
Fish tacos from CA·SU·AL at Pickering Casino Resort.Courtesy of Pickering Casino Resort
On the gaming floor, visitors can soak up the electric energy that makes the resort truly feel like a destination. With 2,200 slot machines and 90 live table games, it's like taking a trip to the Vegas Strip without the travel hassle.
If you stay at Pickering Casino Resort and don't see a show in The Arena (their 2,500-seat theatre), you're only getting a fraction of the experience. Whether you're seeing live music, theatre or stand-up, there's no bad seat in the house.
The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort. Courtesy of Pickering Casino Resort
Before the curtain falls on 2025, you can see homegrown legends Honeymoon Suite (November 21), a tribute like no other with ABBA Revisited (November 22), country legend Dallas Smith (December 5), The Jersey Nights Before Christmas Show! (December 18), and award-winning Elvis tribute artist Steve Michaels performing Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas: Graceland Edition (December 19).
The only way it gets better from here is if you're part of the Great Canadian Rewards Program. Simply by having fun and exploring all that Pickering Casino Resort has to offer, you can rack up points to redeem for all sorts of benefits like dining discounts and upgraded hotel rooms.
Plus, GC Rewards members get exclusive offers and promotions, presale access to concerts and events, and so much more. Check out the Great Canadian Rewards Program to learn all about it.
Unlock perks upon perks with your GC Rewards card.Courtesy of Pickering Casino Resort
From festive suites and delicious eats to Vegas-style energy on the gaming floor and unmissable live shows, Pickering Casino Resort has everything you need to go big, not far, one last time in 2025.
So go ahead, treat yourself to a weekend that feels worlds away without the hassle, and make the most of the season before the year wraps up.
Plan your next weekend getaway at Pickering Casino Resort, or visit them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.