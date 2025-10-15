Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Sponsored Content

This 2-day guide to Canada's largest casino resort gives Vegas vibes without leaving TO

Go big, not far — this resort has everything you need for a fully loaded getaway.

A performer on a blue sparkly stage juggling hoola hoops. Right: A casino dealer deals cards on a blackjack table.

Back-to-back entertainment awaits.

@greatcanadiantoronto | Instagram, @greatcanadiantoronto | Instagram
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

What's on your calendar for this weekend? If you're keen for a break from your routine Toronto haunts, there's a spot that feels like a full getaway adventure just around the corner.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto delivers the full resort experience, less than an hour from downtown. Think luxury hotel rooms, headliner entertainment, restaurants with delicious eats, and the kind of atmosphere you only get when everything's under one roof.

Whether you play your visit by ear or treat yourself to one of the Experience Packages (for extra perks that suit your style), here's how to make the most of 48 hours at Canada's largest casino resort, without ever leaving the city.


Day 1 Morning: Arrive and ease into weekend mode

Arrived before check-in? Start your stay stress-free with free covered parking and 24-hour video surveillance. Then, ease into weekend mode with brunch at The Casual, the resort's laid-back gastropub featuring local craft beers, hearty plates and shareable bites — the perfect kickoff before checking in.

Day 1 Midday: Check into your room

A couple in a hotel room wearing robes sip champagne in front of a sheer-curtained window.

The on-site hotel is the perfect spot to unwind.

Courtesy of Great Canadian Casino Resort

The 400-room hotel at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto overlooks the Woodbine Racetrack, giving you a unique view you won't find anywhere else in the city. Expect modern, spacious suites with plush beds, sleek design and all the little touches that make "staycation" feel like a full-blown getaway.

Day 1 Afternoon: Check out the vibes on the gaming floor

The resort's gaming floor is the largest in Canada, with more than 4,800 slot machines and 145 live table games.

Even if you're not playing, it's worth walking through to soak up the energy and see what makes this place such a standout. The design, lights, and buzz alone make it a must-see stop on your weekend itinerary.

Day 1 Evening: Enjoy dinner and a show

Four friends around a large table in a restaurant, laughing and smiling while drinking and eating.

Copperhorn Meet House

Courtesy of Great Canadian Casino Resort

When the sun goes down, the resort truly comes alive. Head to Copperhorn Meet House for a refined dinner of premium cuts and craft cocktails, or visit Lobster Legend, where Cantonese-style seafood meets contemporary fusion flavours.

After dinner, make your way to the 5,000-seat theatre, a state-of-the-art venue where major concerts, comedy acts and world-class entertainment take the stage. The lighting and acoustics are top-tier, so every show feels like a front-row experience.

Day 2 Morning: Slow start with breakfast

Sleep in, then grab breakfast at The Eatery, the resort's all-day dining spot with a relaxed atmosphere and plenty of options. Whether you're craving a classic breakfast or something lighter, it's the perfect way to kick off another day of leisure.

Day 2 Midday: Pool time and late checkout

An indoor swimming pool with big windows all around revealing the view.

Don't forget to swing by the indoor pool when you stay in the hotel.

Courtesy of Great Canadian Casino Resort

Unwind before heading home with a quick workout, a dip in the indoor pool or a quiet lounge session by the water. The resort's late checkout option gives you time to relax instead of rushing out — take advantage of it.

Day 2 Afternoon: One last hurrah

A woman selects tickets at a digital kiosk while swiping her Great Canadian rewards card.

GC Rewards can be redeemed for all sorts of experiences.

Courtesy of Great Canadian Casino Resort

Before you head out, stop for one last meal, drink or stroll through the resort. Then pick up your car from the secure parking garage and make your way home, feeling like you've had a full-blown getaway without leaving the city.

And don't forget — before you leave, sign up for GC Rewards, the resort's free loyalty program that unlocks perks across dining, hotel stays, and entertainment.

From October 1 to November 1, 2025, GC Rewards members can take part in the Play Ontario Giveaway Contest for a chance to win a share of $50,000 in prizes, including slot play, cash, gift cards and merchandise. Entry is simple — just use your GC Rewards card throughout October to earn ballots.

The Grand Finale happens November 1 at both Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and Pickering Casino Resort, where one winner at each location will drive away in a $65,000 2026 Lexus NX 350.

If that's not a good reason to plan your next weekend escape sooner rather than later, what is? With the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, you don't have to go far to go big.

Plan your next weekend getaway at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, or visit them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

