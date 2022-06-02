NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

opp

Truck Driver Allegedly Gets Caught FaceTiming On Hwy 401 & Was Fined Over $2K

Police issued so many tickets.

Ottawa News Reporter
OPP issuing multiple tickets.

A transport truck driver was allegedly caught using FaceTime while driving on Highway 401, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say the driver and his work company were issued multiple tickets, totalling over $2,100 in fines. They add that they issued the tickets and fines after checking the log book.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on June 1, the Leeds County detachment of the OPP tweeted out a photo where five tickets can be seen.

"A dangerous combination of tired and #DistractedDriving," the OPP wrote about the incident on Twitter.

According to a recent survey by Leger, 85% of Ontarians said they had engaged in distracted driving. According to the report, which surveyed around 1,600 Canadians from March 4-6, 43% of Canadians admitted to using technology while driving.

Next to impaired driving, 58% of survey respondents said distracted driving was the biggest safety threat to road-related deaths.

On the same day, another transport truck driver was charged with stunt driving in Brampton.

At around 2:20 p.m., Burlington's Highway Safety Division of the OPP announced they had charged a 23-year-old driver for going 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 6.

As per Ontario's latest stunt driving rules, the driver's licence was immediately suspended for 30 days. The driver's transport truck was also impounded for 14 days.

Drivers found speeding 40 km/h over the limit can now be dinged with stunt driving and ordered to take a driver's course. A maximum fine of $10,000 may also be at stake for speeders.

