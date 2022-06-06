OPP Give Nearly 40 Tickets To Commercial Drivers Allegedly Watching YouTube & FaceTiming
Police are reminding drivers to put the phone down.
Ontario commercial vehicle drivers were allegedly caught several times using FaceTime and watching YouTube after Ontario Provincial Police finished a three-day traffic program.
On June 4, the Leeds Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation announced the findings of their joint initiative, which focused on cell phones and seat belts. The program lasered in on drivers of commercial motor vehicles.
East Region police tweeted, "Drivers were observed on phones, using FaceTime and watching YouTube."
Of 73 tickets issued, 37 were cell phone related, OPP reported. Fifteen tickets were issued for improper use of seat belts, and police said that 21 other tickets were issued but did not specify what kind.
The OPP issued a photo of police and Ontario Ministry of Transportation members and tweeted the hashtag "#PutDownThePhone."
Earlier in June, a truck driver was allegedly caught FaceTiming on Highway 401. The driver and his work company were issued several tickets with $2,100 in fines. Police said that they issued the tickets after checking the log book.
Distracted driving in Ontario has been on the rise over the past two decades, according to data from the province. Distracted driving deaths have doubled since 2000. Data gathered on collisions in Ontario from 2013 also suggest that one person is injured every half-hour because of distracted driving.
The provincial government estimates that a person using a cell phone is four times more likely to be in a car crash compared to someone who is focused on the road.