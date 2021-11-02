Ontario Driver Slides Into Police's DMs To Yell About Getting Fined For Distracted Driving
So awkward.
An Ontario driver attempted to harass a police officer after being pulled over for distracted driving, and their argument is now being shared on social media.
Toronto Police Officer Papadopoulos took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a direct message he'd received from the irritated motorist, who claimed he gave them a "huge fine" for dropping their phone.
Shared a message that was sent to me. Common excuse. Distracted Driving law is simple. You can't hold or use a pho… https://t.co/UbI6mc5Dty— PCPapadopoulos (@PCPapadopoulos) 1635858360.0
The message sent to the officer in all caps read, "[You're] a horrible cop for pulling me over and trying to get me with a huge fine, my phone dropped and I picked it up and looked at the time I'll make sure to fight this."
However, Officer Papadopoulos didn't seem fazed by the message and called it a "common excuse."
"Shared a message that was sent to me. Common excuse. Distracted Driving law is simple. You can't hold or use a phone while operating a vehicle, which includes red lights & stop signs," he stated.
"Put away the phone. It Can Wait."
This isn't the first distracted driving charge that Ontario police have had to lay in the past weeks.n Ontario driver was recently charged for taking his hands off the wheel to play the flute.