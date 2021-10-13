Trending Tags

An SUV Crashed Into An Ontario Home & Flipped Onto Its Roof In A Chaotic Accident

No one was injured.

An SUV Crashed Into An Ontario Home & Flipped Onto Its Roof In A Chaotic Accident
An Ontario driver had their world flipped upside down, literally, after crashing into a home on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP Central Region, the incident, which is still under investigation, occurred after an out of control SUV collided with a home, flipping the vehicle onto its roof.

An image of the collision was released via Twitter showing the grey SUV upside down on the damaged home's front lawn.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the crash. However, anyone driving down Queen Street in Midland probably saw quite the bizarre site.

It's unclear at the moment what caused the accident or if any charges have been laid against the driver.

