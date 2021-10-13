EN - News
An SUV Crashed Into An Ontario Home & Flipped Onto Its Roof In A Chaotic Accident
No one was injured.
1h
An Ontario driver had their world flipped upside down, literally, after crashing into a home on Wednesday morning.
According to OPP Central Region, the incident, which is still under investigation, occurred after an out of control SUV collided with a home, flipping the vehicle onto its roof.
Out of control SUV hits house and lands on it's roof on Queen St. in @MidlandON. Thankfully no injuries, #SGBOPP in… https://t.co/QAv44NTjqq— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1634134864.0
An image of the collision was released via Twitter showing the grey SUV upside down on the damaged home's front lawn.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the crash. However, anyone driving down Queen Street in Midland probably saw quite the bizarre site.
It's unclear at the moment what caused the accident or if any charges have been laid against the driver.