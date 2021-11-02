Ontario Police Warn That Not Clearing Snow Off Your Windshield Can Land You A Huge Fine
Let it snow–but don't let that snow stay on your windshield!
Snow is on its way in Ontario, and the OPP is reminding the public to wipe it off their windshields before driving.
If you're caught with snow on your windshields, you could be left with a $110 fine under the HTA, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.
As parts of @TwpWellNorth @TownofMinto @MapletonTwp begin to see snow, please remember to clear windows and lights…
OPP tweeted out the reminder on Tuesday morning, writing, "As parts of @TwpWellNorth @TownofMinto @MapletonTwp begin to see snow, please remember to clear windows and lights and give your self extra stopping distance."
The OPP included a photo of a driver in their tweet whose back windshield was covered in snow Tuesday morning at 9:22 a.m. However, the driver lucked out and did not receive a fine, according to police.
"No one got a ticket, but this driver was reminded that the fine set under the HTA for not clearing snow is $110."
As snow continues to move into the province this week, it might be time to throw your snowbrush in the trunk! Some spots near Thunder Bay are even expected to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of Tuesday.
While other areas, including Parry Sound, North Bay, and Timmins can expect to see around 0.5 to three centimetres.