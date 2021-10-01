Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Random Horse Was Wandering Highway 7 Today & Police Caught It With The Skinniest Rope

This horse was one tug away from freedom.

A Random Horse Was Wandering Highway 7 Today & Police Caught It With The Skinniest Rope
OPP_COMM_ER | Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police captured a random horse in Lanark County early this morning after it was spotted wandering around a highway.

Police responded to the traffic hazard on Highway 7 east of Perth at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, according to a post on Twitter.

Police secured the horse on private property with what appears to be an extremely skinny yellow rope tied to an overhanging tree branch.

The average horse could weigh anywhere from several hundred to thousands of pounds which means this rope had its work cut out for it if the horse decided to bolt.

In a tweet, OPP asked anyone "missing a horse please contact 1-888-310-1122."

At 8:13 a.m., police shared an update on Twitter that the adventurous horse had been reunited with its owners and returned home.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

An Infant Is Suffering 'Life-Threatening' Injuries After An Ontario Car Crash

The road was closed for an investigation.

OPP_WR | Twitter, Lyons Line | Google Maps

An Ontario car crash has placed an adult and infant in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.

According to OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, the crash, which took place on Lyons Line in Malahide Township at around 6:41 p.m., involved the driver of the SUV smashing into the back of a grain truck.

Keep Reading Show less

Another Person Was Charged After Toronto Family Allegedly Stole $11M In COVID-19 Relief

A fourth person has been charged in relation to the theft.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

A Brampton local is now facing several charges in connection to the alleged theft of COVID-19 relief funding.

According to the OPP, the suspect, 41-year-old Manish Gambhir, was charged on Tuesday with possession of an identity document contrary to section 56.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and possession of property obtained by crime following the arrest of three other GTA residents this month.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Says The 4th Wave Has 'Flattened' But Cases In Children Are Rising

Test positivity is at 2.7 percent, it says.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the fourth wave "has flattened due to continued public health measures and vaccination but cases in children are increasing" in a COVID-19 projection update on Tuesday.

According to the report's findings, Ontario's COVID-19 test positivity is at a seven-day average of 2.7 percent and vaccination coverage is slowly increasing.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt Is Now Open & Here's A Terrifying First Look (PHOTOS)

Wonderland's Halloween Haunt looks a little different this year.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Spooky season has officially started with Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt opening night on September 24.

Halloween Haunt is best known for its late-night rides, haunted houses, and mazes, but this year Canada's Wonderland has pivoted in a new direction.

Keep Reading Show less