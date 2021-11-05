This Toronto Police Horse Has A Very Impressive Moustache That Many Can Only Dream Of
Have you ever seen anything like this? 🐴
Horses can indeed grow moustaches, and this Toronto Police horse is pretty much the Tom Selleck of Clydesdales.
Three-year-old Draper is one of the newest members of TPS, and he's already stunting on the rest of the force with his curly-cued 'stache.
"We have had a few horses come into the barn with moustaches," Sgt. Kris McCarthy said in a Facebook video posted on October 29. "It's not as uncommon as you may think. However, this is probably the longest and fullest moustache I have seen on a horse and I thought Draper would be the perfect spokesperson for our Movember campaign."
Detective Sgt. Scott Bradbury has led TPS's "Follicle Force" team for the past nine years, and he said he thinks the moustachioed Draper is the perfect spokeshorse to do so.
"I have been looking for an opportunity to hand the reins over to someone else, and who is better than Draper, the horse with a moustache?" Bradbury said.
Horsing around aside, TPS reminds us that Movember is an initiative that supports a variety of men's health issues from testicular and prostate cancer to mental health and suicide prevention.
Toronto Police's "Follicle Force" team has raised over $300,000 since it started its campaign.