Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto Police Rescued A Woman From An Icy River Using GPS Coordinates (CORRECTION)

They identified her location from a photo sent to a friend.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Rescued A Woman From An Icy River Using GPS Coordinates (CORRECTION)
Robseguin | Dreamstime

This article contains distressing content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police officers were able to locate and rescue a woman from a freezing river in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

On a cold February 2 at 8 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said they responded to an urgent call about a possible suicide attempt in the Glen Rouge Campground area.

According to a TPS statement, a friend called 911 out of concern for the woman and helped officers locate her whereabouts by using the GPS coordinates on a photo that was sent to them.

“Information was received that the person may have gone into the water,” TPS told Narcity in an email. “Officers responded and went onto the ice and into the water, risking their life to pull the woman to safety.”

The woman was pulled out of the freezing water and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to TPS, the officer who went into the water was treated by medics and returned to work.

*Editor's note: An earlier version of this article included a comment from TPS on February 2, stating that officers had used the “What 3 Words” app to locate the woman. However, TPS issued a correction on February 3, which said the “What 3 Word app was not utilized during this rescue” and that officers used GPS coordinates from a photo the woman sent to a friend who called the police.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Toronto Police Charge 7 People After 28 Luxury Cars Were Stolen Across The GTA (VIDEO)

Police say the crew would use "distraction methods" before each carjacking.

Toronto Police Service | YouTube

Toronto Police have arrested seven individuals and recovered 19 stolen vehicles after an eight-month-long investigation into auto thefts in the GTA.

In a press conference on February 1, Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue of Detective Operations, Inspector Richard Harris from the TPS Hold Up Squad and Inspector Shannon Dawson of the 32 Division revealed the results of Project Taurus, a project that started after several luxury vehicles were stolen in Toronto and York Region.

Keep Reading Show less

A 13-Year-Old Accused Of Murder Has Just Been Arrested For A Separate Toronto Robbery

The boy goes to court this week.

Google Maps

A 13-year-old boy recently charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Toronto has been arrested in relation to a robbery.

On January 18, Toronto police officers went to the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue after receiving a call about a robbery at a local pharmacy.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Man Was Allegedly 'Pistol-Whipped' After Refusing To Buy A Puppy

Toronto Police are looking for two suspects.

Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are currently looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked a man after he decided not to buy a puppy off of them.

In a news release posted on January 23, the Toronto Police Service said it got a call about a robbery in the area of Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road on January 22 at 10:27 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

A 13-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Murder After Toronto Apartment Shooting

A 15-year-old has died.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teen in an East York parking garage.

Keep Reading Show less